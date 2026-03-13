Gasoline and Diesel Prices rise RD$5 in the Dominican Republic for March 14–20

Santo Domingo.- The government announced today, Friday, a five-peso-per-gallon increase in the price of both gasoline and diesel, while leaving the price of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) unchanged.

For the week of March 14-20, 2026, premium gasoline will be sold at RD$295.10 and regular gasoline at RD$277.50 per gallon, according to an announcement by the Ministry of Industry, Commerce, and MSMEs (MICM).

Meanwhile, regular diesel will be offered to the public at RD$229.80 per gallon, while premium diesel will be sold at RD$247.10.

Avtur fuel will increase to RD$302.40 per gallon, a rise of RD$67.37. Kerosene will be sold at RD$343.80 per gallon, an increase of 73.20 pesos.

Over the past two weeks, Gasoline prices and their derivatives have been rising rapidly, primarily driven by heightened tensions and conflict in the Middle East—specifically involving Iran—which threaten to disrupt oil supplies through the critical Strait of Hormuz, where roughly 20% of the world’s oil passes.

Subsidy

Through a press release, the government announced that it has allocated a subsidy of 1,189.8 million pesos for next week to prevent larger increases in gasoline/diesel/LPG.