Dominican team earns US$1.9M after World Baseball Classic 2026

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican Republic national baseball team generated approximately US$1.9 million after reaching the semifinals of the World Baseball Classic 2026. The total includes US$1.5 million in performance bonuses—earned through participation, winning its group, and advancing through the quarterfinals and semifinals—plus additional revenue from the event’s commercial distribution.

With a 5-1 record, the team once again ranked among the tournament’s top contenders, despite a 2-1 semifinal loss to the United States in Miami. The earnings reflect the competition’s structured incentive system, where each stage reached increases financial rewards.

Of the total, around US$950,000 will be distributed among players, while the remainder will be managed by the Dominican Baseball Federation to cover operations, logistics, and national program development. The tournament’s expanded global reach and commercial growth further boosted revenues, reinforcing its position as one of the most economically impactful events in international sports.