March inflation in Dominican Republic reaches 4.63%

Santo Domingo.- Annual inflation in the Dominican Republic slowed slightly to 4.63% in March, down from 4.67% in February, remaining within the Central Bank’s target range for the 35th consecutive month, according to the Central Bank of the Dominican Republic (BCRD).

The BCRD reported that the Consumer Price Index (CPI) increased 0.27% in March, driven mainly by higher prices in transportation, restaurants and hotels, miscellaneous goods and services, housing, and health.

Meanwhile, declines in food and non-alcoholic beverages and communications helped limit overall inflation. The Central Bank also said core inflation reached 0.23% in March, bringing the annual core rate down to 4.58%, its second straight monthly decline.