Public waste management contracts to Roger Group exceed RD$3 billion since 2021

Santo Domingo.- Roger Group, SRL has been awarded more than RD$3.01 billion in public contracts by the Dominican State between 2021 and 2026 for projects tied to solid waste management, including the purchase of compactor trucks, equipment rentals, and sanitation-related services for various institutions.

Available data show a sharp increase in the company’s participation in the sector during that period, amid growing government investment in urban cleaning and environmental sanitation initiatives. A large share of the contracts involve acquiring and leasing waste collection equipment, particularly compactor trucks.

The expansion reflects broader efforts to modernize the country’s waste management systems as demand rises for more efficient collection and disposal services. Industry experts note that future growth in the sector will depend not only on equipment supply, but also on service quality, compliance with international standards, and suppliers’ operational experience.