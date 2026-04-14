Abinader submits US$400M loan for Punta Cana-Bávaro water and sanitation projects

The agreement, signed on February 19, 2026, with the Inter-American Development Bank, will be implemented by the National Institute of Drinking Water and Sewerage under Phase III of a comprehensive program aimed at expanding access to potable water, improving sanitation systems, and promoting water reuse in the eastern region.

The project seeks to strengthen public health, protect the coastal aquifer, and support sustainable tourism development in Punta Cana-Bávaro by increasing access to safe drinking water and modern sanitation infrastructure. It also includes institutional strengthening and integrated water resource management to ensure long-term efficiency and environmental protection.

Under the terms of the financing, the loan carries a variable interest rate based on SOFR plus additional margins, and will be repaid over 19.5 years in 39 semiannual installments, with a 5.5-year grace period. Payments are scheduled to begin on October 15, 2031, and conclude on October 15, 2050.

For the agreement to take effect, it must be approved by both chambers of Congress and enacted by the Executive Branch. If not activated within one year of signing, the contract will become void.