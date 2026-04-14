Indomet forecasts continued rain, thunderstorms across Dominican Republic

Morning showers are expected in northern and northeastern provinces, including Puerto Plata, Santiago, and Samaná, with activity decreasing temporarily before intensifying again in the afternoon. The combination of daytime heat and atmospheric instability will trigger moderate to heavy downpours, thunderstorms, and strong wind gusts, particularly in Greater Santo Domingo and central, eastern, and southwestern provinces.

The agency warned that isolated hail could occur in mountainous areas, along with localized strong winds. Multiple provinces remain under weather alerts due to the risk of urban flooding, rising rivers and streams, landslides, and electrical storms.

Temperatures will stay hot before rainfall begins, prompting recommendations to stay hydrated and in ventilated areas. On the Atlantic coast, from Cabo San Rafael to Punta de Manzanillo, small and medium-sized vessels are advised to navigate with caution due to rough seas, while conditions on the Caribbean coast remain normal. Authorities urge the public to follow official updates and safety guidelines.