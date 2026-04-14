March sets new record as Dominican Republic welcomes 1.3 million visitors

Santo Domingo.- Dominican tourism continues its strong upward trend, reaching historic figures in the first quarter of the year with 3,710,374 visitors, according to Tourism Minister David Collado. The total reflects significant growth compared to previous years, driven by both air and cruise arrivals.

Of the total visitors, 2.6 million arrived by air and more than 1.1 million by cruise ships, highlighting the sector’s diversification. March alone set a new monthly record with 1,305,866 visitors, including 953,758 air arrivals and 352,108 cruise passengers, marking strong growth across all major source markets despite global challenges.

The United States led as the main source of tourists with 45%, followed by Canada (23%) and countries such as Argentina, Colombia, and several European nations. Punta Cana International Airport handled over half of all arrivals, reinforcing its position as the country’s main gateway. Hotel occupancy exceeded 86%, while visitor satisfaction reached 4.5 out of 5, underscoring the continued strength and appeal of the Dominican Republic’s tourism sector.