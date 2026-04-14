Malecón Center: detached cornice was non-structural
Santo Domingo.- The Board of Directors of Malecón Center reported that a decorative cornice detached from the building’s north façade due to the severe weather conditions recorded Monday afternoon in the capital.
In an official statement, the administration clarified that the affected element is an ornamental plaster feature from the building’s original design and not part of its structural system, emphasizing that the incident poses no risk to the building’s stability or to residents and visitors.
No injuries were reported, although some material damage occurred and is currently being evaluated by the condominium’s technical team to implement necessary repairs. The Board reaffirmed its commitment to safety, maintenance, and transparency, and thanked residents for their understanding and cooperation.
They said… “the incident poses no risk to the building’s stability or to residents and visitors“? It used up its risk factor when the cornice detached. Yet, it points out non-structural decorative flairs are a hazard to the public when fastened not to withstand typical risks from exposure to the environment.
The necessary repairs should include inspection of the building for other questionable areas not part of its structural system.