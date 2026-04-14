Malecón Center: detached cornice was non-structural

In an official statement, the administration clarified that the affected element is an ornamental plaster feature from the building’s original design and not part of its structural system, emphasizing that the incident poses no risk to the building’s stability or to residents and visitors.

No injuries were reported, although some material damage occurred and is currently being evaluated by the condominium’s technical team to implement necessary repairs. The Board reaffirmed its commitment to safety, maintenance, and transparency, and thanked residents for their understanding and cooperation.