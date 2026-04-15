Dominican Republic scores 82 in transparency in Open Budget Survey

Santo Domingo.- The International Budget Partnership (IBP) and the Solidarity Foundation presented the results of the 2025 Open Budget Survey, highlighting continued progress by the Dominican Republic in fiscal transparency, participation, and oversight among 83 evaluated countries.

The country achieved a score of 82 out of 100 in budget transparency—its highest to date—surpassing the benchmark for adequate public access to fiscal information. This reflects a steady improvement over the past decade, driven largely by efforts from the General Directorate of Budget to expand and enhance publicly available budget data. However, the IBP recommends improving the timeliness and detail of budget execution reports to further strengthen accountability and reduce corruption risks.

In terms of public participation, the Dominican Republic scored 52, showing moderate progress thanks to mechanisms such as development councils and public consultations. Meanwhile, oversight remains limited, with a score of 56, pointing to the need for stronger legislative review, greater transparency in congressional processes, and more independent auditing. The report also notes the absence of an independent fiscal institution and emphasizes that improving transparency and citizen engagement is key to building trust, ensuring accountability, and enhancing the efficiency of public spending.