Authorities seize 151 cocaine packages off Baní coast

Peravia, DR.- Dominican authorities seized 151 packages of cocaine during a joint interdiction operation off the coast of Baní, Peravia province. The operation, led by the DNCD with support from the Navy, Air Force, intelligence agencies, and the Public Ministry, was launched after receiving reports of a suspicious vessel entering national waters.

Units deployed by air, sea, and land intercepted a “go-fast” boat several nautical miles south of Baní, arresting two Dominican nationals and confiscating multiple bales of drugs. Authorities also seized a 32-foot vessel, fuel containers, communication equipment, cell phones, and GPS devices used in the operation.

Officials indicated that additional packages may have been thrown into the sea, prompting ongoing search efforts along the coastal area. Investigations are underway to identify other members of the trafficking network, believed to be linked to drug shipments from South America. The seized substances have been sent to forensic authorities for analysis, while the suspects have been placed under judicial custody.