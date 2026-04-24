Dominican Republic economy grows 5.1% in March, highest in 11 months amid global uncertainty

The Dominican Republic’s economy expanded 5.1% year-over-year in March 2026, marking its strongest monthly growth in the past 11 months, according to preliminary data from the Banco Central de la República Dominicana.

The growth was driven mainly by construction, free-zone manufacturing, and financial intermediation, including insurance and related activities, the Central Bank said.

For the first quarter of 2026, the Monthly Economic Activity Indicator (IMAE) recorded cumulative growth of 4.1%, reflecting a gradual recovery in economic activity.

The international economic outlook remains uncertain amid ongoing tensions in the Middle East, which have contributed to oil price volatility and disruptions to maritime trade through the Strait of Hormuz. As a result, organizations such as the Fondo Monetario Internacional have revised down their global growth projections for 2026.

Despite these external risks, the Central Bank reiterated its commitment to maintaining price stability and closely monitoring global developments that could impact domestic macroeconomic conditions.

Economic activity showed steady improvement in the early months of the year, with growth averaging 3.7% during the first two months of 2026. The economy expanded by 3.5% in January and 3.9% in February, according to the monetary authority.

In 2025, the Dominican economy experienced a slowdown, growing by 2.1% as the Central Bank revised its forecasts downward multiple times throughout the year.

The latest figures position the Dominican Republic among the fastest-growing economies in the Caribbean, although external challenges remain a key factor to watch in the months ahead.