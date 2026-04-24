Dominican Consulate in New York to temporarily operate from the Bronx

The Dominican Consulate in New York has temporarily relocated to a new location in the Bronx, making its services more accessible.

The Consulate of the Dominican Republic in New York announced this Thursday that it will be providing services from a provisional location in the borough of the Bronx, as part of a temporary operational change.

In a statement addressed to the Dominican community, the consular office explained that citizens will have two options to complete their procedures, with the goal of improving access to services.

The first option, recommended by the institution, is to go to 2633 Webster Avenue, where staff will provide transportation to the temporary office. This shuttle service has been arranged to offer greater convenience to users.

As a second alternative, citizens may go directly to the new provisional location, located at 2341 Hoffman Street, Bronx, NY 10458.

Consular authorities emphasized that the transportation service from Webster Avenue is completely optional, allowing each user to choose the option that best suits their needs.