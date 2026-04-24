339 Haitian Soldiers Graduate to Reinforce Fight Against Gangs

Haiti.- A group of 339 Haitian soldiers graduated on Tuesday at a military base in Port-au-Prince with the purpose of joining other soldiers who fight armed gangs, who have plunged the Caribbean country into violence amid an increase in attacks.

“They give us power to crush the bandits! We will attack them!”, sang the soldiers of the promotion as they marched at a military pace.

During graduation, the sound of intense background shots reminded the new soldiers of their mission.

These new members of the Armed Forces have taken an oath of allegiance, committing themselves to respect the Constitution and to “serve and defend” the nation.

Formed by experienced instructors and monitors, these recruits have followed a rigorous basic training program, which also includes respect for human rights, gender equality and civil protection, the Haitian Ministry of Defense said on its Facebook page.

The military authorities intend to strengthen the operational capacities of the Haitian Armed Forces by increasing their personnel and their level of specialization, the statement added. They expect 1,200 soldiers to join in the coming days, supported by the upcoming opening of three recruitment offices in the country.