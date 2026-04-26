Real estate chaos: MP disagrees with Rainieri and blames hoteliers
Deputy Eugenio Cedeño, of the ruling PRM party, has responded to criticism from businessman Frank Rainieri regarding disorderly growth in tourist areas, directly blaming the hotel sector for the current situation.
On his X account, Cedeño not only rejected Rainieri’s statements but also leveled a series of accusations against the management of the coastline and the tourism model.
One of the strongest points of his response was access to the beaches. The congressman asserted that for years, the use of these spaces has been restricted to favor hotel complexes.
“Also, say that the governments have been lax and complicit, by granting them exclusive rights to exploit the entire coastline, PREVENTING ENTRY to any citizen who is not staying in their hotels. That has truly been a crime against the nation,” he stated.
The legislator insisted that the country must guarantee public access to beaches as a right.
“He also added that FREE ACCESS TO THE BEACHES MUST BE REGULATED AND GUARANTEED,” he stated.
With this stance, the congressman places access to common goods at the center of the debate over tourism development.
Access to the beaches is another issue by itself. Deputy Cedeño does not get it. He is providing a boxed answer to avoid the bigger region concerns or he really does not know the correct answer. The real issue is the region’s poor infrastructure that greenlights so much development without sufficient or proper road arteries and the declining levels of well water (fresh) to support it.