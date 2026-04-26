Real estate chaos: MP disagrees with Rainieri and blames hoteliers

One of the strongest points of his response was access to the beaches. The congressman asserted that for years, the use of these spaces has been restricted to favor hotel complexes.

“Also, say that the governments have been lax and complicit, by granting them exclusive rights to exploit the entire coastline, PREVENTING ENTRY to any citizen who is not staying in their hotels. That has truly been a crime against the nation,” he stated.

The legislator insisted that the country must guarantee public access to beaches as a right.

“He also added that FREE ACCESS TO THE BEACHES MUST BE REGULATED AND GUARANTEED,” he stated.

With this stance, the congressman places access to common goods at the center of the debate over tourism development.