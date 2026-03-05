How to Ship Furniture and Vehicles to the Dominican Republic: A Step-by-Step Guide for Expats

Every year, thousands of Americans and Dominican expats relocate to the Dominican Republic for retirement, investment, remote work, or lifestyle changes.

Shipping household goods to the Dominican Republic can seem complicated at first. Between freight logistics, customs regulations, and import duties, many newcomers are unsure where to start. Understanding the process in advance can save both money and stress.

A practical step-by-step guide for expats relocating to the Domincan Republic

Every year, thousands of Americans and Dominican expats relocate to the Dominican Republic for retirement, investment, remote work, or lifestyle changes. One of the biggest logistical questions they face is:

Should I ship my belongings — and how does it actually work?

Whether you’re sending furniture, a vehicle, appliances, or commercial goods, this guide will walk you through the process clearly and realistically.

Step 1: Decide What’s Worth Shipping

Before calling a freight company, calculate:

Replacement cost in the Dominican Republic

Shipping cost

Import duties and taxes

Time in transit

Large sectionals, solid wood bedroom sets, commercial kitchen equipment, and vehicles are often worth shipping. Inexpensive IKEA-style furniture usually is not.

Step 2: Choose the Right Freight Partner (By State)

Some commonly used freight companies in the states with the highest Dominican expat populations:

📦 NEW YORK (NY)

Dominican Express Shipping

Salcedo Cargo Express

Santiago Cargo Express Corp

New York is one of the largest cargo hubs for shipments to Santo Domingo and Santiago, especially for consolidated containers.

📦 NEW JERSEY (NJ)

Embarque Los Hidalgos

Embarque San Miguel

MTI Cargo Express

New Jersey is ideal if you are near port access and want competitive ocean freight rates.

📦 FLORIDA (FL)

Florida Cargo Express

Larimar Envios & Cargo Express, Inc.

Montero Shipping (Miami)

Florida is the fastest and most direct shipping lane to the Dominican Republic. Transit times are typically shorter from Miami.

Step 3: Understand Shipping Options

Option 1: Full Container

Best for:

Entire household moves

Large furniture shipments

Vehicles plus household goods

You rent a 20-foot or 40-foot container exclusively.

Option 2: Shared Container

Best for:

Smaller moves

A few pallets or boxed furniture

Cost-conscious relocations

Your goods share space with others.

Step 4: Shipping a Vehicle to the Dominican Republic

Shipping a car requires:

Original title

Bill of sale

Valid ID

Vehicle export documentation

🚗 Current Rule (General Standard)

Passenger vehicles cannot be older than 5 years.

The age is calculated from the manufacturing year, not the model year.

For example, in 2026, most standard vehicles must be 2021 or newer to qualify.

⚠️ Important Exceptions

Certain vehicle categories may have different rules:

Classic or antique vehicles (usually 35+ years old) may qualify under special classifications.

Heavy equipment and commercial trucks sometimes follow separate guidelines.

Before shipping a vehicle, ask your freight provider for a landed cost estimate including:

Ocean freight

Insurance

Port fees

Import duties

Broker fees

Step 5: Dominican Customs & Taxes

Most shipments arrive through: Puerto Caucedo or Puerto de Haina; both near Santo Domingo.

Expect:

Import duty (varies by item classification)

ITBIS (value-added tax)

Port storage fees if delayed

Customs broker fees

You cannot remove goods from port until all duties are paid.

Step 6: Insurance — Don’t Skip This

Always purchase marine cargo insurance.

Even reputable carriers cannot prevent:

Weather delays

Container shifting

Port handling damage

Insurance is inexpensive compared to replacing an entire shipment.

Final Thoughts: Plan Like a Business Transaction

Relocating to the Dominican Republic is exciting — but shipping is not something to handle casually.

Treat it like a structured project:

✔ Get 2–3 quotes

✔ Ask for full landed cost estimates

✔ Confirm documentation requirements

✔ Budget for unexpected fees

The U.S.–Dominican corridor is well established. With the right freight partner and proper preparation, shipping your furniture, car, or commercial goods can be smooth and predictable.

The key is planning — not guessing.