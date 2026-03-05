How to Ship Furniture and Vehicles to the Dominican Republic: A Step-by-Step Guide for Expats
Whether you’re sending furniture, a vehicle, appliances, or commercial goods, this guide will walk you through the process clearly and realistically.
- Replacement cost in the Dominican Republic
- Shipping cost
- Import duties and taxes
- Time in transit
Some commonly used freight companies in the states with the highest Dominican expat populations:
- Dominican Express Shipping
- Salcedo Cargo Express
- Santiago Cargo Express Corp
New York is one of the largest cargo hubs for shipments to Santo Domingo and Santiago, especially for consolidated containers.
- Embarque Los Hidalgos
- Embarque San Miguel
- MTI Cargo Express
New Jersey is ideal if you are near port access and want competitive ocean freight rates.
-
Florida Cargo Express
- Larimar Envios & Cargo Express, Inc.
- Montero Shipping (Miami)
Step 3: Understand Shipping Options
- Entire household moves
- Large furniture shipments
- Vehicles plus household goods
- Smaller moves
- A few pallets or boxed furniture
- Cost-conscious relocations
- Original title
- Bill of sale
- Valid ID
- Vehicle export documentation
- Passenger vehicles cannot be older than 5 years.
- The age is calculated from the manufacturing year, not the model year.
- For example, in 2026, most standard vehicles must be 2021 or newer to qualify.
- Classic or antique vehicles (usually 35+ years old) may qualify under special classifications.
- Heavy equipment and commercial trucks sometimes follow separate guidelines.
- Ocean freight
- Insurance
- Port fees
- Import duties
- Broker fees
- Import duty (varies by item classification)
- ITBIS (value-added tax)
- Port storage fees if delayed
- Customs broker fees
You cannot remove goods from port until all duties are paid.
- Weather delays
- Container shifting
- Port handling damage
Insurance is inexpensive compared to replacing an entire shipment.
✔ Ask for full landed cost estimates
✔ Confirm documentation requirements
✔ Budget for unexpected fees
The U.S.–Dominican corridor is well established. With the right freight partner and proper preparation, shipping your furniture, car, or commercial goods can be smooth and predictable.
About the author
Rosalyn Ortega-Elie is a real estate investor, business coach, and International broker with Smart Caribbean Properties. She specializes in helping international investors find the right property in the Dominican Republic while also guiding clients on how to monetize their expertise through digital businesses that thrive across borders. Connect with her on Instagram @ smartcaribbean_ or reach out via email at: info@smartcaribbeanproperties.com.