Expats' Corner March 5, 2026 | 4:23 pm

How to Ship Furniture and Vehicles to the Dominican Republic: A Step-by-Step Guide for Expats

Pexels.com - Ketut Subiyanto

Every year, thousands of Americans and Dominican expats relocate to the Dominican Republic for retirement, investment, remote work, or lifestyle changes.
Shipping household goods to the Dominican Republic can seem complicated at first. Between freight logistics, customs regulations, and import duties, many newcomers are unsure where to start. Understanding the process in advance can save both money and stress.
A practical step-by-step guide for expats relocating to the Domincan Republic
Every year, thousands of Americans and Dominican expats relocate to the Dominican Republic for retirement, investment, remote work, or lifestyle changes. One of the biggest logistical questions they face is:
Should I ship my belongings — and how does it actually work?

Whether you’re sending furniture, a vehicle, appliances, or commercial goods, this guide will walk you through the process clearly and realistically.

Step 1: Decide What’s Worth Shipping
Before calling a freight company, calculate:
  • Replacement cost in the Dominican Republic
  • Shipping cost
  • Import duties and taxes
  • Time in transit
Large sectionals, solid wood bedroom sets, commercial kitchen equipment, and vehicles are often worth shipping. Inexpensive IKEA-style furniture usually is not.
Step 2: Choose the Right Freight Partner (By State)

Some commonly used freight companies in the states with the highest Dominican expat populations:

📦 NEW YORK (NY)
  • Dominican Express Shipping
  • Salcedo Cargo Express
  • Santiago Cargo Express Corp

New York is one of the largest cargo hubs for shipments to Santo Domingo and Santiago, especially for consolidated containers.

📦 NEW JERSEY (NJ)
  • Embarque Los Hidalgos
  • Embarque San Miguel
  • MTI Cargo Express

New Jersey is ideal if you are near port access and want competitive ocean freight rates.

📦 FLORIDA (FL)
  • Florida Cargo Express
  • Larimar Envios & Cargo Express, Inc.
  • Montero Shipping (Miami)
Florida is the fastest and most direct shipping lane to the Dominican Republic. Transit times are typically shorter from Miami.
 

Step 3: Understand Shipping Options

 

Option 1: Full Container
Best for:
  • Entire household moves
  • Large furniture shipments
  • Vehicles plus household goods
You rent a 20-foot or 40-foot container exclusively.
Option 2: Shared Container
Best for:
  • Smaller moves
  • A few pallets or boxed furniture
  • Cost-conscious relocations
Your goods share space with others.
Step 4: Shipping a Vehicle to the Dominican Republic
Shipping a car requires:
  • Original title
  • Bill of sale
  • Valid ID
  • Vehicle export documentation
🚗 Current Rule (General Standard)
  • Passenger vehicles cannot be older than 5 years.
  • The age is calculated from the manufacturing year, not the model year.
  • For example, in 2026, most standard vehicles must be 2021 or newer to qualify.
⚠️ Important Exceptions
Certain vehicle categories may have different rules:
  • Classic or antique vehicles (usually 35+ years old) may qualify under special classifications.
  • Heavy equipment and commercial trucks sometimes follow separate guidelines.
Before shipping a vehicle, ask your freight provider for a landed cost estimate including:
  • Ocean freight
  • Insurance
  • Port fees
  • Import duties
  • Broker fees
Step 5: Dominican Customs & Taxes
Most shipments arrive through: Puerto Caucedo or Puerto de Haina; both near Santo Domingo.
Expect:
  • Import duty (varies by item classification)
  • ITBIS (value-added tax)
  • Port storage fees if delayed
  • Customs broker fees

You cannot remove goods from port until all duties are paid.

Step 6: Insurance — Don’t Skip This
Always purchase marine cargo insurance.
Even reputable carriers cannot prevent:
  • Weather delays
  • Container shifting
  • Port handling damage

Insurance is inexpensive compared to replacing an entire shipment.

Final Thoughts: Plan Like a Business Transaction
Relocating to the Dominican Republic is exciting — but shipping is not something to handle casually.
Treat it like a structured project:
✔ Get 2–3 quotes
✔ Ask for full landed cost estimates
✔ Confirm documentation requirements
✔ Budget for unexpected fees

The U.S.–Dominican corridor is well established. With the right freight partner and proper preparation, shipping your furniture, car, or commercial goods can be smooth and predictable.

The key is planning — not guessing.

About the author

Rosalyn Ortega-Elie is a real estate investor, business coach, and International broker with Smart Caribbean Properties. She specializes in helping international investors find the right property in the Dominican Republic while also guiding clients on how to monetize their expertise through digital businesses that thrive across borders. Connect with her on Instagram @ smartcaribbean_ or reach out via email at: info@smartcaribbeanproperties.com.
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments