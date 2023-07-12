Public Health does not have laboratory tests that confirm the use of fentanyl on the streets

Santo Domingo.- The Ministry of Public Health in the Dominican Republic has stated that there is no proven evidence of fentanyl circulation in the country. The director of the Department of Mental Health, Alejandro Uribe, explained that institutions such as the National Institute of Forensic Sciences (Inacif), the National Drug Control Directorate (DNCD), and the Comprehensive Care Center for Dependencies (Caidep) have not recorded any cases of fentanyl use or circulation.

Uribe emphasized that if these institutions have not detected any fentanyl cases through laboratory tests or typical symptoms, it indicates that the drug is not present. However, he acknowledged that fentanyl is a concern and emphasized the need for vigilance and a strategy to prevent its infiltration.

Mental Health is actively monitoring suspicious cases in emergency rooms, and efforts are being made to develop specific tests to detect fentanyl. Currently, tests are being sent to a laboratory in the United States to rule out false positive results for heroin. The cost of each test is $78, and negotiations are underway to facilitate the process and receive timely results.