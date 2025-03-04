Fausto Liz warns of rising Haitian migration impact on Dominican health system

Monte Plata, DR.- Fausto Liz, Secretary of International Cooperation and Migration of the PRM, has expressed concerns over the uncontrolled increase in Haitian migration, particularly among expectant mothers seeking medical care in the Dominican Republic. He highlighted that births by Haitian mothers have risen from 23% in 2017 to 36% in 2024, significantly impacting the National Health Service (SNS) budget, which allocated over 1,000 million pesos for these cases in 2024 alone.

Hospitals like Verón Hospital in Punta Cana have reported that up to 86% of births at certain times involve foreign mothers, while Nuestra Señora de La Altagracia Maternity Hospital records 42.4% of births from Haitian women. Liz emphasized that this strain on resources could affect the quality of care available to Dominican women. He acknowledged President Abinader’s efforts in strengthening immigration controls and urged the international community to take responsibility in stabilizing Haiti’s government structures.

Liz made these remarks while swearing in the provincial team of the Secretariat of Cooperation and Migration, an event attended by officials from various municipalities. The gathering also approved the first international political training conference, scheduled for May, to enhance leadership development in the province.