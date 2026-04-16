Dominican Republic and Suriname express concern over Haiti crisis

Santo Domingo.- The foreign ministers of the Dominican Republic, Roberto Álvarez, and Suriname, Melvin Bouva, expressed concern over Haiti’s worsening crisis, describing the country’s insecurity as a major regional issue. During an official meeting in Santo Domingo, both officials called on the international community to intensify efforts toward a comprehensive and sustainable solution, emphasizing the need to uphold human rights and confront the armed gangs that control much of the country.

Haiti continues to face deep instability, with gangs dominating around 90% of the metropolitan area of Port-au-Prince and expanding into other regions. Against this backdrop, both ministers stressed the urgency of coordinated international action to restore security and stability.

In addition to addressing the Haitian situation, the Dominican Republic and Suriname signed a joint declaration reaffirming strong bilateral ties and their commitment to democracy, the rule of law, and human rights. They also agreed to strengthen cooperation in key sectors such as tourism, education, trade, investment, energy, and climate change, while promoting sustainable development, food security, job creation, and private investment in both countries.