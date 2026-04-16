Transport unions freeze rates for 20 days amid fuel price surge

Union leaders, including vice president Miguel Matos, explained that seven transport groups agreed to cover the additional costs during this period while awaiting improvements in global conditions or government action. The move is intended to curb speculation and avoid a ripple effect on the prices of goods and services.

However, the unions warned that the measure is unsustainable in the long term. If fuel prices remain high beyond the truce period, they may be forced to revise transportation tariffs. For now, the initiative offers temporary relief amid ongoing global uncertainty and rising inflationary pressures.