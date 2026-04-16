Transport unions freeze rates for 20 days amid fuel price surge
Santo Domingo.- Heavy transport unions in the Dominican Republic, led by Fenatrado, announced a temporary measure to absorb rising fuel costs caused by the conflict involving Iran, aiming to prevent immediate increases in transportation rates. The decision includes a 15 to 20-day truce, during which cargo prices at key ports like Santo Domingo and Haina will remain unchanged to ease pressure on consumers and the economy.
Union leaders, including vice president Miguel Matos, explained that seven transport groups agreed to cover the additional costs during this period while awaiting improvements in global conditions or government action. The move is intended to curb speculation and avoid a ripple effect on the prices of goods and services.
However, the unions warned that the measure is unsustainable in the long term. If fuel prices remain high beyond the truce period, they may be forced to revise transportation tariffs. For now, the initiative offers temporary relief amid ongoing global uncertainty and rising inflationary pressures.