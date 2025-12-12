FEDEFARMA warns of counterfeit medicines surge during holiday season

Santo Domingo.- The Central American and Caribbean Federation of Pharmaceutical Laboratories (FEDEFARMA) issued an alert about the increased circulation of counterfeit medicines during the Christmas season, urging consumers to buy medications only from authorized pharmacies, clinics, and supermarkets.

Carmen Da Silva, FEDEFARMA’s director for the Panama–Dominican Republic region, explained that holiday crowds and higher cash flow tend to boost demand for quick, low-cost remedies—creating an opportunity for illegal networks to distribute unregulated products. These counterfeits, she warned, endanger patients and impose significant costs on health systems.

Counterfeit medications often carry falsified labels regarding their identity or origin and may contain incorrect, insufficient, or even toxic ingredients. FEDEFARMA stressed that these products—ranging from life-saving drugs to simple painkillers—offer no therapeutic benefit and can cause severe harm. They also lead families to incur additional expenses and increase pressure on medical services through emergency visits and hospitalizations.

The organization advised consumers to buy only from formal establishments, avoid unusually low prices, and steer clear of street vendors or suspicious websites. It also urged the public to check packaging seals, properly dispose of expired medicines, and report suspected illicit sales.

According to WHO data, an estimated 10–30% of medications circulating in developing regions—including Central America and the Caribbean—may be counterfeit. These products generate more than US$30.5 billion in global losses each year and worsen health outcomes by prolonging illness and contributing to drug resistance.