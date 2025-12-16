Dominican government doubles nationwide distribution of flu and essential medicines

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican Government, through the Essential Medicines Program and Central Logistics Support (Promese/CAL), announced the implementation of a special work protocol to double the distribution of flu and essential medications nationwide, in response to the increased circulation of flu viruses caused by seasonal temperature changes.

Promese/CAL reported that its general warehouses have sufficient inventory to meet current national demand for flu treatments. This capacity is reinforced by a reserve exceeding 5.5 million units of vitamin C and amoxicillin, ensuring timely and efficient distribution throughout the country.

To strengthen supply management, the institution carried out a comprehensive inventory audit in November, followed by a phased national distribution plan in December, restoring regular replenishment schedules after a brief administrative pause. Additionally, a strategic procurement process was activated to prevent shortages through February, with an investment of RD$73.7 million to acquire 80 types of essential medicines, including more than 230,000 units of cold and flu medications, acetaminophen, ibuprofen, and cod liver oil.

With these measures, Promese/CAL reaffirms its commitment to guaranteeing equitable access to high-quality, affordable medicines, strengthening public health protection and ensuring the well-being of Dominican citizens during the peak flu season.