Dominican Republic closes 2025 with nearly 80,000 HIV diagnoses

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican Republic closed 2025 with nearly 80,000 people diagnosed with HIV, a figure that reflects not only the scope of the virus but also significant progress in detection, treatment, and clinical follow-up. Health authorities stress that these numbers represent advances in timely diagnosis and disease control, aligned with international public health standards.

According to the Ministry of Public Health, 79,800 people with HIV are registered in the system, with more than 56,000 receiving continuous antiretroviral treatment and about 49,000 achieving viral suppression. These results allowed the country to surpass the World Health Organization and UNAIDS 95-95-95 targets, earning the Dominican Republic international recognition as a “Champion Country.”

Public Health Minister Víctor Atallah attributed the progress to policies focused on prevention, equitable access to medication, and stigma reduction, supported by the government and international partners such as the Pan American Health Organization. Authorities noted that sustaining these achievements will require continued efforts in education, prevention, and guaranteed access to diagnosis and treatment, especially for vulnerable populations.