From NYC to Santo Domingo: a check-up that brings peace of mind

By Dr. Alejandro Cambiaso, President of Médico Express

Going home from New York City is never “just a trip.” It’s family, responsibilities, celebrations, errands—and a calendar that fills up before you even land. That’s why many Dominicans in the diaspora keep postponing the same two things: their own preventive check-up and the medical follow-ups their parents need.

Meanwhile, the question quietly follows you from afar: “Are my people okay… really?”

At Médico Express (Santo Domingo Este), we built a diaspora-friendly experience that makes it easy to turn your next visit into something more valuable than photos and memories:

Your check-up in the DR—coordinated from NYC

So you can return to New York with what truly matters: clinical clarity, a plan, and peace of mind.

It’s not simply “getting tests.” It’s improving your quality of life—and gaining peace of mind.

The real trigger isn’t “a medical center.” It’s the relief of knowing you’re not guessing anymore.

A well-coordinated check-up replaces uncertainty with clear answers, practical recommendations, and next steps you can actually follow—without stealing time from the visit you came for.

Why Médico Express: world-class, accessible, and personalized care—built for travelers

Medical travel isn’t only about technology. It’s about the complete experience: coordination, communication, continuity, and feeling genuinely guided.

That’s why Médico Express combines:

International certifications, including Global Healthcare Accreditation (GHA) and Fitwel, supporting a patient-centered, safety-driven experience

A dedicated International Department to coordinate care for patients and families living abroad

A strategic location near Las Américas International Airport (SDQ), so you spend less time commuting and more time with family

Advanced diagnostic technology to support timely decisions—such as AI-enhanced 1.5T MRI and state-of-the-art CT imaging

A true one-stop shop: everything your health—and your family’s health—needs in one place

No “medical scavenger hunt.” No bouncing between multiple locations. Médico Express is designed to solve it all under one roof, with continuity and efficiency:

40 medical specialties

Adult and pediatric urgent care

Ambulatory surgery

Endoscopy services

Dental care

Ophthalmology services

A modern, comprehensive diagnostic center (labs + medical imaging)

The result is simple: less fragmented coordination, more efficiency, and greater peace of mind.

Two solutions designed for Dominicans living in NYC

Homecoming Executive Check-Up (4 hours)

Ideal for travelers with tight schedules who want to do it “fast—and done right.”

Pre-coordinated before you fly, a streamlined 48-hour itinerary, digital results, and a closing physician call that turns findings into a clear, actionable plan.

Senior Check-Up for Parents (Remittance-Health)

Built for the son or daughter in NYC who wants to take care of mom and dad back home—with order and trust.

You coordinate and pay from New York; your parent completes the check-up locally in the DR; your family receives a clear summary and follow-up plan.

Plus: tailored consultations and diagnostics

If you don’t need a packaged program, you can also coordinate specialist consultations, labs, and imaging based on your priorities, travel dates, and time on the ground—supported by the International Department for a smooth, efficient schedule.

What makes it easy: the NYC Concierge (WhatsApp + pre-trip coordination)

The diaspora doesn’t need more steps. It needs certainty.

Our NYC Concierge model is built around four commitments:

Your appointment is confirmed before you travel

Everything happens in one place

Support from our International Department, with guidance throughout your visit

Digital results + a clear medical plan

Your trip will always be about family. Now it can also protect your health—without sacrificing the visit.

Contact:

Médico Express (Santo Domingo Este)

Av. Coronel Rafael Tomás Fernández Domínguez #100, Santo Domingo Este

11506, Dominican Republic

+1 (809) 766-0777

info@medicoexpressrd.com

medicoexpressrd.com