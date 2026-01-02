COE reports 769 alcohol poisoning cases during holiday season

Santo Domingo.- The Emergency Operations Center (COE) reported that during the Christmas and New Year holidays, a total of 769 cases of alcohol poisoning were recorded nationwide, including 65 minors between the ages of 11 and 17. The figures were released in the final report of the “Awareness for Life, Christmas and New Year 2025–2026” operation.

The COE also registered 163 cases of food poisoning during the same period. Authorities confirmed that no deaths were reported as a result of these incidents and highlighted an 8% reduction in alcohol intoxication cases compared to 2024.

The provinces with the highest number of reported cases were Santo Domingo Province, the National District, San Pedro de Macorís, San Cristóbal, La Altagracia, Puerto Plata, La Vega, and Sánchez Ramírez, according to official data.