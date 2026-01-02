Dominican Republic welcomes first babies of 2026

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican Republic welcomed 2026 with the birth of its first babies, symbolizing hope and new beginnings across the country. At exactly midnight, a baby boy was born via cesarean section at the San Lorenzo de Los Mina Maternity and Children’s Hospital, becoming the first newborn of the year. The infant weighed 5.9 pounds and is the son of 19-year-old Marianny Encarnación from Samaná. Both mother and baby were reported in stable condition, attended by a multidisciplinary medical team.

Hospital director Armando Camejo highlighted the symbolic importance of the moment, noting that each birth represents renewal and optimism for Dominican families. The milestone is especially significant as the Los Mina maternity ward also welcomed the first baby of 2025, reinforcing its role as a reference center for these national moments.

Other major maternity centers also reported their first births of 2026. At the Nuestra Señora de la Altagracia University Maternity Hospital, a healthy baby girl named Yaidelyn was born via cesarean section at 6:49 a.m., weighing 7 pounds 5 ounces. Meanwhile, the Dr. Reynaldo Almánzar Maternity Hospital recorded the birth of Samara de los Santos Hernández, an 8-pound baby girl delivered by cesarean section in perfect health, marking another joyful start to the new year.