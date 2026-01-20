Internal Audit Unit begins operations at Senasa to prevent irregularities

Santo Domingo.- The Comptroller General of the Republic has launched a new Internal Audit Unit (UAI) at the headquarters of the National Health Insurance (Senasa), following a formal request by its executive director, Edward Guzmán, as part of efforts to strengthen internal controls and prevent potential irregularities.

The inauguration was led by Comptroller General Félix Santana García, who underscored the importance of internal auditing in safeguarding public institutions, promoting transparency, and ensuring the proper use of state resources. He noted that the initiative reflects a preventive and corrective approach to government oversight, aligned with the principles of legality, efficiency, and transparency.

Edward Guzmán welcomed the support of the Comptroller’s Office, describing the new UAI as a key step in reinforcing ethical management and accountability at Senasa. He emphasized that enhanced oversight will not affect service delivery to more than seven million affiliates, while ensuring timely payments to over 7,000 healthcare providers and maintaining coverage for approximately 75% of the Dominican population.