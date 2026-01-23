CEMDOE begins hospital operations and opens new services to the public

Santo Domingo.- The Center for Diabetes, Obesity, and Specialties (CEMDOE) announced its formal transition to a hospital-based model, consolidating a new stage in its institutional development with the opening of several care areas. These include an Emergency Unit, inpatient services, high-complexity operating rooms, an Intensive Care Unit (ICU), a hemodynamics suite, and expanded diagnostic services.

This transformation strengthens the center’s response capacity and enables it to provide comprehensive, timely, and safe care to patients under a model aligned with international standards for quality and patient safety.

“This step represents much more than an expansion; it is the continuation of a dream built with purpose, dedication, and a deep commitment to the well-being of our population. Today, CEMDOE begins its hospital stage to accompany our patients through more moments of their lives, with modern facilities, a team that delivers humane, compassionate, and excellent care, and the firm intention that everyone who enters here feels they have found a home for their care,” said Mariela Vicini, founder of CEMDOE.

For his part, Dr. Gastón Gabin, General Director of CEMDOE, stated: “The opening of these new areas marks a decisive moment in our institutional mission. We are strengthening our capacity to offer more comprehensive and safer care, aligned with international best practices.”

The opening of CEMDOE Hospital reinforces the center’s vision as a space for humane, accessible, and safe care, prepared to support the health of its patients with a highly specialized team and a comprehensive care model focused on quality, safety, and the patient experience.