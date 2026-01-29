Minister Atallah assures respiratory virus cases remain within normal levels

Santo Domingo.- The Ministry of Public Health assured that respiratory virus cases remain within normal levels and that there is no influenza epidemic in the Dominican Republic, calling on the public to remain calm. The information was confirmed by Health Minister Víctor Atallah in a video shared on the institution’s official social media channels.

Atallah explained that current cases follow the expected seasonal pattern, typical during the winter months, and show no unusual increase in infections or deaths. He emphasized that influenza is an endemic disease that appears every year, but noted that effective surveillance and prevention systems have helped keep it under control, as has been the case with other diseases such as dengue, Zika, and chikungunya.

The minister highlighted the timely acquisition and ongoing application of vaccines nationwide, with priority given to vulnerable populations. He also reiterated basic prevention measures, including frequent handwashing, wearing masks when symptomatic, avoiding self-medication, and seeking medical care when necessary. Atallah concluded by reaffirming that the health system is prepared and working preventively to protect public health.