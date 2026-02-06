Public Health reports 89 infant deaths so far this year

Santo Domingo.- The Ministry of Public Health (MSP) reported on Thursday that 89 infant deaths have been recorded so far this year, including 20 in the past week, along with four maternal deaths nationwide.

According to the agency, these figures represent a reduction compared to the same period last year, when 108 infant deaths had been reported. The epidemiological report also confirmed one maternal death during the past week—a Dominican woman—bringing the total to four for the year. By this date in 2025, five maternal deaths had been registered.

The latest epidemiological bulletin highlights a continued decline in vector-borne diseases. Dengue cases remain on a downward trend, with one confirmed case reported this week and a cumulative total of 13 cases for the year, for an incidence rate of 2.04 per 100,000 inhabitants.

Malaria also shows a significant decrease, with three cases reported this week and a total of 10 cases so far this year, representing an incidence of 1.57%, compared to 14.03% during the same period in 2025.

No cases of leptospirosis were reported this week, keeping the year-to-date total at two cases and an incidence rate of 0.31, which reflects a 92% reduction. Meanwhile, no cases of vaccine-preventable diseases were recorded during the reporting period.