CEMDOE officially inaugurates its hospital phase in the Dominican Republic

Santo Domingo.- The Center for Diabetes, Obesity and Specialties (CEMDOE) officially launched its hospital phase during a ceremony attended by Vice President Raquel Peña, marking a major milestone in the expansion of specialized healthcare services in the Dominican Republic. The initiative strengthens access to safe, reliable, and timely medical care aligned with national health priorities.

CEMDOE leaders highlighted that the new hospital represents the continuation of a human-centered healthcare model inspired by founder Doña Mariela Vicini. To date, the institution has treated more than 165,000 patients and delivered over 1.3 million medical services, consolidating its role as a key provider of specialized care. The center currently holds Joint Commission International (JCI) accreditation and is preparing for hospital accreditation later this year.

The hospital begins operations with 21 beds, with expansion planned to 43 beds by July, and includes 24/7 emergency services, operating rooms, an intensive care unit, a hemodynamics unit, and expanded diagnostic services. This development reinforces CEMDOE’s commitment to international quality standards, patient safety, and sustainable growth in the Dominican healthcare system.