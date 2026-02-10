Abinader presents advances in national mental health policy

Santo Domingo.- President Luis Abinader, accompanied by Vice President Raquel Peña, presented the Dominican government’s progress in mental health policy, highlighting a strategy centered on prevention, strengthened primary care, community participation, and social integration.

Health authorities announced that in 2026 the mental health services hotline will transition to 811, replacing the current number to provide free, permanent, and more accessible care nationwide. The plan also includes expanding hospital capacity, increasing mental health beds from 137 to 500, creating drug detoxification units, and beginning work on the National Institute of Neuroscience, which will combine clinical services and research.

The initiative was detailed by Public Health Minister Víctor Atallah and National Health Service (SNS) Director Julio Landrón, who emphasized that this administration has made its largest-ever investment in mental health. Measures include expanding the medication catalog, increasing insurance coverage, implementing seven care programs, developing 37 new protocols focused on primary care, and extending the hours of the National Mental Health Assistance Contact Center until midnight, which has already handled more than 16,000 calls.

Authorities also reported progress in strengthening the legal framework, noting that a proposal to amend Mental Health Law 12-06 was submitted to the Senate in August 2025 to emphasize prevention, community-based care, and social integration. By the end of 2026, the government aims to expand Crisis Intervention Units from 18 to 89, improve nationwide coverage, and consolidate a public health network designed to respond more effectively to the growing demand for mental health services.