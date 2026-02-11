Médico Express and Arajet partner to boost medical tourism in the Dominican Republic

Santo Domingo.- Médico Express and Dominican airline Arajet have signed a strategic collaboration agreement aimed at boosting medical and wellness tourism and positioning Santo Domingo as a competitive, accessible, and reliable destination for international medical care.

The agreement was signed by Dr. Alejandro Cambiaso, CEO of Médico Express, and Víctor Pacheco, CEO and founder of Arajet. It seeks to link high-quality healthcare services with expanded air connectivity, facilitating access for international patients and enhancing the overall medical tourism experience.

The alliance aligns with a national strategy that views medical tourism as a driver of economic diversification and high-value visitor attraction, supported by certified medical infrastructure, specialized talent, advanced technology, and a growing regional air network.

Dr. Cambiaso highlighted that modern medical tourism requires the integration of clinical excellence, connectivity, and patient experience, noting that the partnership strengthens Santo Domingo’s position as a safe and competitive health tourism hub.

For his part, Pacheco said the agreement reinforces Arajet’s role in regional development by improving access from key markets across the Americas and supporting the Dominican Republic’s emergence as a regional center for specialized medical services.

The partnership also opens the door to future joint initiatives focused on safe mobility, timely medical care, and the consolidation of the Dominican Republic as a leading health tourism destination in the Caribbean.