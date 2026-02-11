PAHO denies claims of new HIV epidemic in the Dominican Republic

Santo Domingo.- The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) has issued a clarification in response to information circulating on social media and in some local media outlets, stressing that it has not declared an HIV epidemic in the Dominican Republic.

From an epidemiological perspective, PAHO explained that HIV has been classified as a persistent epidemic globally for more than four decades, including in the Dominican Republic. This classification is based on the scale of the disease, its sustained presence over time, and ongoing transmission, particularly among key and vulnerable populations. The organization emphasized that this characterization does not represent a new declaration or recent epidemiological alert.

Across the Region of the Americas, notable progress has been made in addressing HIV, although significant challenges remain. According to UNAIDS estimates, approximately 170,000 new HIV infections and 38,000 AIDS-related deaths were recorded in 2024.

In the Dominican Republic, authorities continue to strengthen HIV prevention, care, and control strategies, with ongoing efforts to expand diagnosis, improve access to treatment, reduce new infections, and increase viral suppression.

PAHO reaffirmed its commitment to supporting national health authorities through approaches grounded in scientific evidence, human rights, and universal access to quality health services. The organization also called on the public and media to rely on official and evidence-based sources to ensure accurate reporting on HIV and other public health issues.