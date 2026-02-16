HOMS certified under Dominican medical tourism standard

Santiago.- The Metropolitan Hospital of Santiago (HOMS) has announced that it has obtained certification under the Dominican Standard NORDOM ISO 22525 for Medical Tourism – Service Requirements, accredited by the Dominican Institute for Quality (INDOCAL).

The certification, aligned with international standards, recognizes high levels of quality, safety, and transparency in services provided to international patients. HOMS described the achievement as a key milestone in its strategy to strengthen its position as a leading medical tourism hub in the Caribbean, supported by standardized clinical processes, solid institutional management, and a patient-centered care model.

NORDOM ISO 22525 establishes comprehensive guidelines covering the entire medical tourism experience, including pre-travel information, medical and logistical coordination, effective multicultural communication, and continuity of care after treatment. The standard also promotes advanced clinical safety protocols, multidisciplinary coordination, process traceability, and ethical information management.

Hospital officials noted that the certification reflects ongoing efforts in organizational strengthening, strategic planning, and continuous service improvement. It is integrated into a broader management system based on international best practices, aimed at operational efficiency, medical innovation, and long-term sustainability.

HOMS emphasized that this recognition reinforces its commitment to excellence through sustained investment in infrastructure, advanced technology, highly trained medical personnel, and national and international strategic partnerships. The accreditation further strengthens confidence among international patients, insurers, medical facilitators, and health sector stakeholders.

With this certification, HOMS consolidates its role as a reference institution for medical tourism in the Dominican Republic, while contributing to the country’s competitiveness as a safe and reliable destination for specialized healthcare services.