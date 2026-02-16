Public Health inaugurates Air Entry Point office at Las Américas Airport

Santo Domingo.- The Ministry of Public Health inaugurated a new Air Entry Point office at Las Américas International Airport (AILA) to strengthen health security and enhance the prevention, detection, and timely response to potential public health emergencies.

The opening was led by Health Minister Víctor Atallah, who underscored that the initiative reflects a strategic state decision in an increasingly interconnected world, where local preparedness is essential to global health protection. He emphasized that the new office not only safeguards public health, but also protects tourism and supports the country’s economic development by ensuring effective health controls at points of entry.

Deputy Minister of Risk Management and Health Gina Estrella described the new Entry Point as a major step in strengthening the National Public Health System and the country’s overall health security. She highlighted that the initiative complies with the International Health Regulations (IHR) established by the World Health Organization, which are essential for the early detection of health risks, including infectious disease outbreaks.

The representative of Pan American Health Organization (PAHO/WHO) in the Dominican Republic, Alba María Ropero Álvarez, praised the milestone, noting that points of entry such as airports play a critical role in national, regional, and global health security under the IHR framework.