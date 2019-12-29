Dominican economy generated more than 735,000 new formal jobs in the last seven years

In the Dominican Republic in the last seven years, 735,027 new formal jobs were incorporated into the different branches of economic activities.

The information was offered by the Ministry of Labor through a document requested by Diario Libre, which indicated that the generation of jobs was mainly in the commerce, construction, agriculture, manufacturing, hotels, bars and restaurant sectors; energy sector, services, among other activities.

According to the authorities, 105% of the presidential goal “Generation of Decent Jobs” was reached with the indicated numbers.

The authorities told Diario Libre that the First Employment Program was launched on May 27, 2019, with the financial support of President Danilo Medina and an alliance with the General Directorate of Special Programs of the Presidency ( Digepep ) and the Progressing with Solidarity program ( Prosoli). This program was aimed at 6,200 young people between 18-29 years of age without work experience, to be trained in the “Work Placement Training (EIL)” modality, within the facilities of the companies for a period of three months, companies assume 80% of the insertion of trained young people, with greater emphasis on single women and mothers (65%), people with disabilities (10%) and young people who neither study nor work (ninis) (25%).

The Ministry of Labor explained that the youth will receive a minimum salary equivalent to that corresponding to the company in which they participate in the program. The program assumes the first three months of wages. The total amount of the program is RD $ 510,748,693.00.

The ministry revealed that 33 proposals from companies were received to insert 600 young people without work experience, most are in connection with companies, to start in the provinces of Santo Domingo, Santo Domingo Oeste, Santiago, La Vega, Bávaro, Haina and Barahona.