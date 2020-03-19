French tourist tests positive for coronavirus in north coast

Nagua, Dominican Republic.- Polyclinic Union director Dr. Lorenzo Tavárez on Thursday said that a French tourist who tested positive for the coronavirus was admitted to that facility.

He said the foreigner was in stable condition in the isolation area of the clinic in Nagua (north).

“In the current circumstances neither the patient nor the medical team assisting him is in any danger, since we are taking the measures recommended by the World Health Organization and the Ministry of Public Health with cases of Covid-19.”