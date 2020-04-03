First batch of virus treatment will arrive in the country

Santo Domingo, DR

The Minister of the Presidency and coordinator of the High-Level Commission for the Prevention of Coronavirus, Gustavo Montalvo, reported yesterday that between today and tomorrow the arsenal of drugs to combat the pandemic will be expanded, with the arrival of the first batch of 50,000 treatment hydroxychloroquine.

During an address from the National Palace, Montalvo also said that the medication treatment guide was approved, which establishes the appropriate action protocols for the administration, by health professionals, of those medicines that have shown their effectiveness.

He argued that with the guide it is established in which cases they should be applied, how they are combined and what doses are appropriate in each situation.

In addition, the official said that you cannot let your guard down in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic and that, on the contrary, you have to fight harder to placate the virus.

Montalvo thanked the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) for mobilizing more than US $ 2.1 million dedicated to the reduction and detection of transmission, as well as the prevention and delay of the spread of the coronavirus.

“Thanks to PAHO/WHO, $360,000 US dollars have been mobilized to strengthen epidemiological surveillance and expand the capacity of the National Laboratory,” said the official.

Easter week

Montalvo said that this Easter will be celebrated without the attendance of the parishioners in the religious acts.

He thanked the attitude of all the churches in the country for being aware of this distancing measure.

“We know that for many citizens how important faith is at the moment and we appreciate the effort they are making to accompany the population with calls to prayer from home,” he said.