COVID-19 infects 255 inmates at notorious prison

Santo Domingo.- The Office of the Attorney General on Wed. said that after conducting coronavirus tests on 100% of the inmates in the overcrowded La Victoria prison, 255 tested positive for the disease.

In a statement, the institution said 8,473 tests were carried out and proceeded to distribute the transfer of all those who tested positive to the prison’s isolation area as well as to 12 other isolation centers that were enabled with equipment and medicine.

It adds that due to the Public Health Ministry’s intervention in La Victoria, as soon as the first cases emerged, they have been able to control the spread of COVID-19 in the prison.