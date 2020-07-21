Dominican Republic 20 days of curfew by region

Santo Domingo.- Starting at 7:00 p.m. today, in some provinces, and at 8:00 in others, the Dominican Republic returns Tuesday to a curfew for 20 days as the main weapon to confront and try to check the advance of the pandemic.

The Gov. will restrict the movement of people from Monday to Friday from 7:00 at night to 5:00 in the morning, and on Saturdays and Sundays from 5:00 in the afternoon to 5: 00 in the morning in the demarcations with high peaks of the virus, such as Santo Domingo, the National District, Santiago, San Cristóbal, La Vega, Puerto Plata, Duarte, San Pedro de Macorís, La Romana, San Juan de la Maguana, La Altagracia , Azua, Monsignor Noel, Sánchez Ramírez and María Trinidad Sánchez.

While in the provinces where the virus does not have a high incidence, the curfew will begin every day of the week from 8:00 at night until 5:00 in the morning; These include Espaillat, Peravia, Barahona, Monte Plata, Valverde, Hermanas Mirabal, Montecristi, Samaná, Bahoruco, Hato Mayor, El Seibo, Dajabón, Santiago Rodríguez, San José de Ocoa, Elías Piña, Independencia and Pedernales.