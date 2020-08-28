COVID: 93,390 infections: 18 new deaths: 65K recover

Santo Domingo.- While epidemiologists recommend mass tests per day and that the amount be constant for at least a week to measure the reality of the coronavirus in the Dominican Republic, in recent days fewer samples are analyzed daily.

In the last 24 hours, 2,466 PCR tests were processed, of which 426 were positive, for a total 93,390 infections.

In addition, there were 18 new deaths that now total 1,648 due to complications of the virus, according to the report Friday by the Ministry of Public Health.

The report lists 26,457 active cases with 938 patients discharged after recovering from COVID-19, for a total of 65,285.