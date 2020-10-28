Deputies recommend definitive closure of COOPEGAS

Santo Domingo.- The Chamber of Deputies unanimously approved a report in which the Ministry of Industry, Commerce, and Mipymes (MICM) is requested to cancel the operating permit and the definitive closure of the gas station that exploded in Licey al Medio and caused the death of 12 people.

The decision was made after a special commission rendered a report on its visit to the place where the tragedy occurred and was able to verify that the Cooperative Specialized in the Sale and Distribution of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (COOPEGAS) cannot continue operating in the place.

The Chamber of Deputies president, Alfredo Pacheco, indicated that, once the recommendation is approved, a communication will be sent to the Ministry of Industry, Commerce, and Mipymes and the other institutions.

He pointed out that a commission of deputies will meet with President Luís Abinader to express the requests of the community of Licey al Medio.

The commission that visited the town last Friday was chaired by Deputy Darío Zapata, president of the Industry, Commerce and Mipymes commission, and made up of all Santiago province deputies.