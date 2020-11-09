Without distancing, hundreds of people line up in the rain to see the “leader” of the People’s Force

SANTO DOMINGO – Hundreds of people have gathered this Monday morning in the port of San Souci for the beginning of the first Congress of Professor Juan Bosch of the People’s Power Party (PF).

Although the organizers of the event are making an effort to maintain the physical distance due to the Covid-19, in practice this separation between people is almost nil.

España Avenue is significantly congested from the vicinity of the Social Plan building and the Villa Duarte Mills.

Former President Leonel Fernández, who presides over FP, has already arrived at the place, which looks crowded to its maximum capacity.

The FP Congress has been structured in seventeen thematic tables which will work on the ideological line of the party, draw up the statutes and finally select its directors.