Leonel Fernández criticizes the government for its slow response to the rains; proposes a stormwater drainage plan

Santiago. – Former President of the Republic and leader of the People’s Force party, Leonel Fernández, suggested this Friday that the Government develop a state plan on wastewater treatment in the country, as a way to prevent the floods that affect a large part of the population as a result of the rains.

He said that many families who lost property and others who lost relatives who drowned in the recent downpours across the country were caught off guard because authorities did not warn in time about the “deluge” that was about to hit the nation.

“There was a sense of a delayed reaction in announcing the tragedy of the rains that affected different parts of the country,” he stated.

Fernández stated that what happened with the rains is a lesson the authorities must learn to improve in the future and prevent similar incidents in time, so that people can take preventive measures.

He explained that everything that has happened is a consequence of climate change, which causes rain at different times of the year; that is, the rains of May are recorded in March or November, which, in his opinion, is something we have to get used to.

The former president and leader of the People’s Force party stated that if there is no state plan for a stormwater drainage system, the country will face floods affecting the entire population.

He said that wastewater works are not visible, but of great importance to the safety of the population.

Leonel Fernández was approached by reporters during his participation in the investiture ceremony for the title of “Doctor Honoris Causa in Humanities” to the distinguished professor Abraham Frederic Lowenthal, awarded here by the Pontifical Catholic University Madre y Maestra (PUCMM), in an event led by the Vice President of the Republic, Raquel Peña, and the Mayor of Santiago, Ulises Rodríguez, among others.