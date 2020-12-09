Tourism police announce heightened vigilance

A security guard wearing a protective mask to help curb the spread of the coronavirus as he guards an empty beach in Bali, Indonesia on Friday, May 22, 2020. (AP Photo/Firdia Lisnawati)

Santo Domingo.- The Tourist Security Corps (Cestur) on Tuesday announced reinforced surveillance in tourist centers, highways and airports in the face of the recovery of tourism and the increase in the arrival of national and foreign travelers.

Cestur director Juan Carlos Torres said 1,600 officers will patrol the streets supported by Navy, Air Force and National Police and other agencies.

He indicated that in the face of the pandemic and to monitor compliance with the protocols in hotels, tourist areas and airports, the Public Health and Tourism Ministries as well as the Hotels and Tourism Association, will guarantee safety.