Christmas Eve: Vaguada (moisture trough) will cause showers in different parts of the country

THE TEMPERATURES WILL REMAIN PLEASANT

Santo Domingo, DR

A band of moisture, associated with a frontal system, will be generating scattered and isolated thunderstorms towards the regions: northwest, north, northeast, southeast, and the mountain systems during this weekend.

The downpours, thunderstorms, and wind gusts over the different regions of the country will remain from this Thursday until Saturday inclusive. This is what the report from the National Meteorology Office (Onamet) states this Thursday, December 24th.

As for the temperatures, it indicates that they will continue to feel from pleasant to fresh towards mountainous areas and the valleys of the interior.

Local Forecasts

In Santo Domingo and the National District, it will be half cloudy with scattered showers in the afternoon, while the cloudy increase will be from morning hours and will remain during the course of the night. The maximum temperature will be between 28ºC and 30ºC (82.4°F – 86°F) and the minimum between 19ºC and 21ºC (66.2°F – 70°F).