Statement by Ambassador Robin Bernstein on the events of January 6 at the United States Capitol

This morning, the United States Congress concluded the counting of the electoral votes and certified the elections as required by the Constitution of the United States. This confirmed our democratic process and Vice President Michael Pence declared that Joseph R. Biden and Kamala D. Harris will be sworn in and take office as President and Vice President on January 20, 2021. As President Donald J. Trump’s statement on the electoral certification, “there will be an orderly transition on January 20, 2021.”

Regarding yesterday’s events, United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that “the assault on the United States Capitol yesterday is unacceptable. Anarchy and riots, here or around the world, will always be unacceptable. But violence, which puts the safety of others, including those responsible for providing security to all of us, at risk, is intolerable both at home and abroad. America is better than what we saw today where I served as a member of Congress and saw democracy at its best first hand. ”

I thank and appreciate the Dominican people and the Dominican Government for their messages of support to the United States yesterday. Our shared commitment to democracy and the peaceful transition of power is something that unites us. As always, and forever, We are United.

Ambassador Robin Bernstein

Embassy of the United States