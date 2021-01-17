Luis Abinader will speak to the country on Monday in a special program

The president’s presentation will be from 8:00 pm to 9:00 pm.

The President of the Republic, Luis Abinader, will address the country again next Monday through radio, television and digital media network.

The Director-General of Communication and spokesperson offered the information for the Presidency of the Republic, Milagros Germán, who said that the address will be from 8:00 pm to 9:00 pm and will consist of a particular program called “We are Changing.”

Germán said that during the program, citizens would express concerns to the President of the Republic.

On November 16, 2020, Luis Abinader carried out a unique program to commemorate his 90 days in office. He interacted with several citizens present and cited some of the actions of his Government.