Dominican Republic poised to recover stolen State assets

Santo Domingo.- Complaints about property owned by the State in the hands of individuals are beginning to arrive for the commission of lawyers appointed by the Executive Power to analyze and proceed, if it determines it, with their recovery.

Veteran politico Guido Gómez Mazara, submitted before the Presidency’s Legal Consultant and general coordinator of the Seized State Assets Recovery Commission a list of real estate transactions carried out by former officials of the Dominican Liberation Party (PLD) that in their consideration fall within the framework of being transparent and finding signs of illegality, being returned to the state patrimony.

Among the assets identified by Mazara figure the apartment on 12E 135 W 52 St. in Manhattan, New York, acquired by Baker Street Financial, INC, tracked and documented via Odebrecht’s Structured Operations Department; the house registered in the Residencial Don Bartolo, Chefito Batista street, La Vega province; four lots and their respective building in Residential Colinas del Oeste; the purchase of the premises of the Dominican Embassy in Panama City, located on Calle 50 with Calle 56 / Building F / F (El Tornillo) 26th floor, C / D Marbella and the acquisition of the property and plot established at Calle Bau number 4 , from the Los Cacicazgos, Santo Domingo.