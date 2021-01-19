Dominican Republic is tired of the pandemic

Santo Domingo.- President Luis Abinader said on Monday that just like a large part of the sectors of the country that fight against the spread of COVID-19 and that suffer the effects of the disease, he is tired of the pandemic and confinement.

“The country is tired of the pandemic, the Army and the Police are tired of the pandemic, the Health sector is tired of the pandemic, the president is tired of the pandemic and confinement. I identify myself with each of these sectors,” said the president during a virtual town hall meeting in which he answered questions from some citizens.

“You know what we have had to do now in recent days due to the increase in contagion and in the positivity of contagion, which we have had to close at 12pm, on Saturdays and Sundays; that is terrible, only pressure from the health sector told us that we had to do this type of confinement.”